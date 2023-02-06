A Chesterfield County man opened fire in an apartment building Sunday night, wounding two men and killing his estranged wife before fatally shooting himself during a traffic stop early Monday, police said.

Chesterfield police were called to a reported shooting in the 6700 block of Amster Road at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Barbie Brown, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man with serious injuries and a man with minor injuries were taken to a hospital.

Police said they obtained warrants for Terrell L. Brown, 34, of Chesterfield for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony based on comments he made on social media.

Terrell Brown was stopped by Virginia State Police at 12:55 a.m. on Interstate 295 in Hanover County.

“As troopers exited their vehicles to approach the Tahoe, they heard a gunshot from the vehicle,” Chesterfield police said in a statement. “When they approached, they found Terrell Brown suffering from a gunshot wound to his head; he was the only occupant of the vehicle.”

Police said their investigation shows he shot Barbie Brown as she was entering the apartment, which is the residence of one of the other shooting victims. He was opening the door when the shooting started, police said.

The other victim lives nearby and was shot inside his apartment by Brown as he fled the scene, police said.

The killing was the county's second in three days. Early Thursday, officers responding to a shooting in the 4800 block of Burnt Oak Drive located 24-year-old Jonathan O. Starks. He died at the scene.

Detectives arrested Keyon O. Covington, 21, of Midlothian and Genesis L. Covington, 21, of Chesterfield in Starks' death. They were charged with second-degree murder.

Maymont 10-06-1988 (cutline): A new gate at the west end of Maymont Park's Japanese Garden was dedicated today. Before Virginia's first lady, Jeannie P. Baliles, and other dignitaries arrived, Peggy Singlemann, a park horticulturalist, prepared the ribbon for the ceremony. Maymont 02-11-1951 (cutline): This stone stable in Maymont Park is being converted into a nature center, sponsored by the Richmond Council of Garden Clubs in co-operation with the Department of Recreation and Parks. Maymont 03-10-1967 (cutline): Lawrence Agnew Jr. (left) and Gabriel Poulin set up a display of birds as they prepare the Maymont Nature Center for its opening Sunday at 2 p.m. Agenw and Poulin are nature and wildlife specialists with the Richmond Department of Recreation and Parks, which is establishing the facility as a complement to the Maymont-Virginia Wildlife Exhibit and the Children's Farm. The nature center is on the second floor of the former carriage house of the Dooley Estate at Maymont. Maymont 06-19-1974 (cutline): Mrs. Charles Thalhimer sits in the Italian Garden at Maymont Park. Maymont 06-30-1982 (cutline): Children attending Maymont's summer day camp try out a Conestoga wagon displayed at the Nature Center. Maymont 10-18-1976 (cutline): In spite of yesterday's rain, a few Richmonders arrived for ceremonies dedicating the new Mary Parsons Nature Center at Maymont Park in a building that formerly was a hay barn. The center was financed by a $250,000 gift to the Maymont Foundation; it opened to the public today. Described as a fully equipped environmental learning facility, the nature center contains live animals native to Virginia, as well as displays depicting many aspects of the state's environment. Maymont 09-27-1988 (cutline): Maymont's new tram makes hour-long loops around the park so that visitors may see the sights while sitting down. Maymont 10-18-1976 (cutline): Paul C. Nagle of Vienna points out for his sons, David and Paul, various forms of sea life found in Virginia as they are depicted in a new display at Maymont Park. The exhibit is part of the Mary Parsons Nature Center, which was opened yesterday. The center is in a renovated hay barn at the park and will be open daily except Mondays. Maymont 04-15-1954 (cutline): If yesterday's warms unny weather will convince you it's Spring, here's some irrefutable evidence--tulips in full bloom at Maymont Park. Temperatures climbed to 78 degrees here yesterday. Today is expected to be as warm with a few showers likely. Maymont 06-20-1983 (cutline): Kursti North (left) wears vintage hat, dress; Jessie Goodwin made her hat. victorian day 10-28-1985: Maymont Victorian Day victorian days 10-24-1988 (cutline): Shades of the past. Patty Elmer-Bush (left) of Virignia Beach and Charlene Bullard of Richmond engage in a 1860s-style discussion yesterday at Maymont Park. The two were participating in the park's annual "turn-of-the-century" lawn party and equestrian event. Maymont 06-27-1988 (cutline): William F. Long, dressed for his role as the Dooley's butler is Maymont's volunteer emeritus. Victorian Day 10-27-1985 (cutline): Grin and bear. Teddy bear faces are the only ones not grinning in this picture. The bears will be joined by others at Maymont's Victorian Day Program today. The Victorian-attired humans in the picture--who will be joined by others for picnics, entertainment and activities--are Mrs. Michael McCaig, carriage curator and her daughter, Sarah, 7 months; Michael Leslie Brown, 2 1/2; and program coordinator Richard Cheatham. A park official says several peacocks roam the grounds, where one of their favorite activities is preening in front of windows so they can see their reflections.