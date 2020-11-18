UPDATE: Fire at VCU building under control; expect continued traffic delays in the area

Update: VCU has said the fire at the Life Science Building is now under control. People are asked to still avoid the area, and drivers should expect traffic delays.

VCU said the building will remain closed, but all surrounding buildings may reoccupy.

Earlier: Richmond firefighters responded Wednesday as flames and smoke billowed from the top of the Trani Life Science Building on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

The building at 1000 W. Cary Street and those surrounding it were evacuated, according to an alert sent by the university asking people to avoid the area.

The blaze was reported around 10:37 a.m. Wednesday.

Puffs of black and gray smoke could be seen throughout campus, and numerous Richmond Fire Department trucks and engines responded.

Richmond police also responded to help with traffic and crowd control, blocking of Cary Street for several blocks.

Eric Kolenich contributed to this report. arockett@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6527 Twitter: @AliRockettRTD