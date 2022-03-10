UPDATE: Henrico authorities identify two men killed in Short Pump construction incident

Two men died and another was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after an incident involving power lines at a Short Pump construction site, according to Henrico County authorities.

First responders from Henrico police and fire were called to the scene at 8:16 a.m. for preliminary reports of a fire around a home in the 4500 block of Bacova Club Court.

First responders found three men on the ground, officials said. Two of the men were pronounced dead on the scene. They were: Juan Carlos Moreno-Romero, 34, and Oscar Rosales, 18. The third man has been taken to the hospital.

"The incident is believed to have involved nearby power lines which may have affected nearby homes," the statement read. "Power has since been restored to the area."

Authorities later said they believe a piece of metal scaffolding on the side of a house that was under construction fell into the adjacent power lines electrocuting the three men.

Around midday, police and OSHA officials had left the scene.

"On behalf of multiple responding agencies involved in today's incident, our thoughts are with the entire family near and far during this tragic incident," police said in a statement identifying the victims.

Rosales' cousin and aunt were on the scene Thursday speaking with authorities. Michelle Castaneda and her mother told a reporter in Spanish that they had been in touch with Rosales' parents, who live in Guatemala. They were distraught at the news of their son's death, Castaneda said.

Rosales was born in Connecticut, Castaneda said, but his family moved to Guatemala when he was a child. He had just returned to America last year - Rosales lived in Richmond - and was happy to be home and working to support his family in Guatemala.