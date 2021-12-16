UPDATE: Henrico boy, 15, accused of killing Lucia Bremer, 13, will be tried as adult

A Henrico County Circuit judge overturned on Thursday a decision from a lower court, paving the way for prosecutors to try a 15-year-old charged in connection with the murder of Lucia Bremer, 13, as an adult.

Bremer was gunned down as she and another girl were walking near Godwin High School around 4:30 p.m. on March 26. The Quioccasin Middle School student suffered nine wounds, according to testimony from a police detective on Thursday. It was the public's first real glimpse into what happened that day and into the boy accused of killing her.

Dylan A. Williams was 14 at the time of the shooting, but has since turned 15. Authorities had not identified him, citing his age, and up until this point, proceedings in Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court have been closed to the public, including to Bremer's family and to reporters. The courtroom was packed with people, with standing room only, as the hearing began Thursday.

Williams faces felony charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, threatening to shoot up a school and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and misdemeanor charges of brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.