UPDATE: Henrico boy, 15, accused of killing Lucia Bremer, 13, will be tried as adult

A Henrico County Circuit judge overturned on Thursday a decision from a lower court, paving the way for prosecutors to try a 15-year-old charged in connection with the murder of Lucia Bremer, 13, as an adult.
Bremer was gunned down as she and another girl were walking near Godwin High School around 4:30 p.m. on March 26. The Quioccasin Middle School student suffered nine wounds, according to testimony from a police detective on Thursday. It was the public's first real glimpse into what happened that day and into the boy accused of killing her.
Dylan A. Williams was 14 at the time of the shooting, but has since turned 15. Authorities had not identified him, citing his age, and up until this point, proceedings in Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court have been closed to the public, including to Bremer's family and to reporters. The courtroom was packed with people, with standing room only, as the hearing began Thursday.
Williams faces felony charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, threatening to shoot up a school and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and misdemeanor charges of brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.
If the case remained in juvenile court the boy could be held only until the age of 21. If tried as an adult, he could receive up to life in prison.
"This is not about locking up this young man for the rest of his life," said Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor during Thursday's hearing, which primarily focused on the boy's other contacts with the juvenile justice system and extensive mental health issues that have gone unaddressed for years. "But a hard stop at 21 is not going to do anyone any good. Not Dylan Williams. Not the citizens of Henrico County."
Defense attorney Kevin Purnell, who is representing Williams along with Russell Stone, said he was disappointed that Circuit Court Judge L.A. Harris Jr. overturned the earlier ruling, which Taylor's office had appealed.
After the hearing Thursday, Purnell said Williams' history showed a need for mental health services that was never followed through. None of those prior contacts with police — which included assaults on his mother, an at-home caregiver, and police officers; and the possession of a pocket knife at school — resulted in any sort of conviction, but two separate hospitalizations.
"The issue always came to one of mental health," Purnell said.
In November, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Stacy E. Lee had ruled that the case should not be transferred to the higher court for trial as an adult.
Taylor's office appealed the decision, so the hearing was held anew in circuit court on Thursday.
Attorneys representing the Richmond Times-Dispatch petitioned both the juvenile and circuit courts to allow the paper's reporter access to the hearings, and last week, Judge Harris ruled that it should be open.
