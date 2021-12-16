UPDATE: Henrico boy, 15, accused of killing Lucia Bremer, 13, will be tried as an adult

"There is something just off with Dylan," said Dr. Michele Killough Nelson, a psychologist who specializes in forensic evaluation of juveniles for court. Williams sat through the hours-long hearing staring directly ahead of him. "There is something funky going on but none of us know what it is."

She diagnosed him with unspecified trauma and stressor-related disorder and unspecified neurodevelopmental disorder, but added that treatment would be difficult without a clear diagnosis. Taylor also pointed out that some disorders like schizophrenia or bipolar do not develop or get diagnosed until adulthood.

New details of the shooting were also revealed for the first time on Thursday. Several neighbors noticed the boy in a hoodie following the girls home; they had been playing soccer on the fields near Godwin High School on March 26. Detectives found a hoodie matching the description given, and seen in footage they'd recovered from homes near the shooting, in Williams' room.

A 9 mm handgun matching casings recovered from the scene was found in Williams' home. Richard M. Pierce, William's legal guardian and the gun's owner, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the firearm.