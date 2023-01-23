Update: Henrico boy, 16, pleads guilty to fatally shooting Lucia Bremer, 13, in inexplicable killing

A 16-year-old Henrico County boy pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in the garage of her friend's home after the two girls walked back from the Godwin High School soccer fields in 2021. Bremer suffered nine gunshot wounds in the inexplicable ambush killing.

Deciding to forgo a jury trial scheduled for three days next week, Dylan A. Williams, who was 14 at the time of shooting, entered his pleas in Henrico Circuit Court to first-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the March 26, 2021, slaying of Bremer, an eighth-grader at Quioccasin Middle School.

Williams also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of the girl who was walking with Bremer at the time.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors plan to withdraw charges of communicating a threat to a school, possession of a firearm by a juvenile under 18 and brandishing a firearm at Williams' sentencing hearing later this year.

Henrico Circuit Judge Richard S. Wallerstein Jr. convicted Williams after accepting his pleas and set sentencing for April 14. The boy's plea agreement caps at 60 years the active prison term to which he can be sentenced.

From the beginning, the case drew significant public interest due to the ages of Williams and Bremer, and the puzzling nature of the crime. Authorities have said it's unclear why Williams targeted the girls, with whom he attended school but apparently didn't know.

Prosecutors said they believed Williams, who has been diagnosed with extensive trauma and mental health issues that went unaddressed for years, intended to kill someone that day. Two weeks before the shooting, he commented on a video posted on YouTube that depicted a graphic school shooting, saying: "This is going to be me when everyone comes back to school."

The FBI provided information about the post to Henrico police two days after the fatal shooting.

'Pulled a gun out of his pocket'

Henrico Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Toni Randall spent the better part of a hour Monday introducing evidence in the case, including the statement of Bremer's friend, who was the primary witness to the events immediately before the shooting. The shooting occurred in the garage of the girl's home in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road in the Gayton West community.

Because the girl is a juvenile, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is identifying her only by her initials, H.T.

H.T. told police that she and Bremer were walking home after playing soccer on the fields near Godwin High School. As she walked into the garage with Bremer, a "stranger cut into our yard and came into the garage and pulled a gun out of his pocket."

H.T. said the stranger pointed the gun at her forehead and she used her right hand to pull it down before running into the kitchen from the garage. Bremer didn't have time to get out as H.T. yelled, "Gun!" prompting her grandfather to shut the door to the garage. Moments later, H.T. said she heard gunshots and Bremer yell, "Get back."

H.T. told police in her statement that when she was playing soccer earlier, the same teen boy was walking by himself at the soccer fields. She provided a detailed description of the suspect, who she said was wearing a black-and-gray zip-up hoodie with black pants. Detectives later found a hoodie matching the description given, and seen in footage they recovered from homes near the shooting, in Williams' room.

H.T.'s grandfather, Bob Tyson, corroborated his granddaughter's statement, saying he was working in the dining room when he heard the door from the garage to the kitchen slam and heard H.T. yelling, "Gun! Gun!" Tyson said he immediately knew something was wrong and locked the door and put a chair under the door handle. He then heard multiple shots in quick succession, according to his statement entered into evidence.

After ordering H.T. upstairs, Tyson walked out the front door and saw a neighbor, who advised the shooter had run down Windingridge Drive. Tyson then saw a girl — he didn't immediately know who it was — lying on her side with her head facing the back of the garage.

Another witness, Anne Coward, corroborated H.T.'s description of the suspect and timeline. Coward's daughter had been playing soccer with Bremer and H.T. at the Godwin High athletic fields.

At 4:30 p.m., Henrico 911 received multiple calls for a shooting in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge, and witnesses were performing lifesaving medical care on Bremer when the officers arrived. A rescue squad transported the girl to Henrico Doctors' Hospital-Forest, where she was pronounced dead at 4:56 p.m.

In another witness statement introduced into evidence, Matt Smyers, who lives a few houses from Tyson's home, told police he was putting something in his car when he heard a girl scream, and when he looked down the street he saw the suspect next to the victim in the driveway near the garage door. The girl yelled, "Oh my God, what are you doing?" before the suspect opened fire, shooting at least five rounds.

After the shooting, Smyers saw the suspect walk down the street toward Falconridge Road. Police later determined that Williams lived in the 10400 block of Falconridge Road.

A neighbor who lives in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge told police that she saw a boy 13-14 years old run into the woods behind her house with a blue scooter before running into a basement apartment at the Falconridge address.

Detectives responded to the home and spoke with the owner, who advised that he rented the basement to Richard Pierce and his two adopted children, which included Williams. Pierce then talked with police and advised he owned a 9 mm pistol and showed officers where he kept it, along with ammunition.

Pierce also allowed detectives to speak with Williams, who denied handling the 9 mm pistol that day. In addition to the gun, detectives recovered several black-and-gray sweatshirts from Williams' room.

The gun and cartridge casings police recovered from Pierce's basement apartment matched the spent cartridge casings recovered from the shooting scene. The gun was test-fired by an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the cartridge casings from the homicide were deemed a "presumptive match" to the 9 mm pistol recovered from Williams' home.

DNA found on trigger

Based on the match, Williams was taken into custody on March 27, 2021. His DNA, along with Pierce's, was found on the gun's trigger, grip, slide and cable lock.

In the months after his arrest, three different psychologists diagnosed Williams with a handful of various mental disorders, but none of them was consistent.

During a December 2021 court hearing, Michele Killough Nelson, a psychologist who specializes in forensic evaluation of juveniles for court, said, "There is something just off with Dylan. There is something funky going on, but none of us know what it is."

Nelson diagnosed Williams with unspecified trauma and stressor-related disorder and unspecified neurodevelopment disorder. But she added that treatment would be difficult without a clear diagnosis.

Williams' father was murdered when the boy was 2, and he watched his mother die from an asthma attack at age 12. He never received grief counseling. His custody was unclear in the intervening years, and he was likely exposed to domestic and sexual abuses, according to testimony at the December 2021 hearing.

None of his prior contacts with police — which included assaults on his mother, an at-home caregiver and a police officer; and the possession of a pocketknife at school — resulted in any conviction. But there were two separate hospitalizations between 2018 and 2019. "The issue always came to one of mental health," one of his attorneys, Kevin Purnell, said previously.

In a prepared statement issued after the hearing, Bremer's parents, Jonathan and Meredith, said Williams' plea deal "has our full endorsement."

"While this process has been arduous, taking twists and turns with delays that likely could have been avoided, it is the outcome that matters," they said. "We had the satisfaction of watching Lucia's murderer admit his guilt, and that is not something we were ever assured of before today."

The couple said they are now focusing their attention on Williams' sentencing hearing.

The hearing "will be the only time in the criminal proceeding during which we can convey all that was stolen from us; our beautiful daughter Lucia, her bright smile and funny spirit, her ability to make connections, and her future contributions to our community," the Bremers said. "It will also be an important time for the court to hear about the dangerous tendencies of her killer."

"We are hopeful that the court will carefully consider these factors and exact a thoughtful and lengthy sentence, a sentence that will confirm that Lucia's murderer will not ever again be a danger to the public."