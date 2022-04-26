UPDATE: Henrico police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Henrico County, according to police, who are still looking for the damaged car that fled the scene.

At 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, Henrico police responded to the area of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road, where Thomas Sotos, 61, of Henrico, had been struck. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Police are searching for a pearl white, 2015 Toyota Prius. The vehicle should have sustained heavy damage to the passenger’s side and be missing an inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Officer Bollinger at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.