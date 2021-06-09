UPDATE: Incumbents declare victory in Richmond contests for sheriff and top prosecutor

"I haven't spoken to her, but I have conceded that she won," Burnett said Wednesday. "Things didn't turn out my way. ... To come that close. You haven't seen the last of me."

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, McEachin thanked Richmond voters for re-electing her to Commonwealth's Attorney.

With nearly 73% of ballots counted by that point Tuesday night, McEachin led challenger Tom Barbour by more than 8,000 votes.

On Twitter, she wrote: "I became a lawyer because I wanted to stand in the gap for those who need a champion, someone who had their back. So, for nearly my entire professional career, I have been standing in the gap, advocating on behalf of the citizens of the city of Richmond. It has been one of the highest honors of my life to serve this city, and because of you -- because of tonight -- I will continue to stand in the gap for the next four years as your commonwealth's attorney. Thank you!"

McEachin has held the role for two years. In June 2019, she was selected to lead the office when Michael Herring stepped down, and then won a firehouse primary and special election later that year. She has more than 25 years of experience as a prosecutor and promised to expand restorative justice and other diversion programs.