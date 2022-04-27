 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Jackson State University student found safe in Richmond

Kamilah Fipps

 Contributed by Jackson State University

Richmond police say a Jackson State University student who had been reported missing April 21 by Mississippi authorities has been found safe in Richmond.

Kamilah N. Fipps was found by detectives Wednesday afternoon unharmed, Richmond police said. She has been re-united with her family.

