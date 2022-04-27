UPDATE: Jackson State University student found safe in Richmond

Richmond police say a Jackson State University student who had been reported missing April 21 by Mississippi authorities has been found safe in Richmond.
Kamilah N. Fipps was found by detectives Wednesday afternoon unharmed, Richmond police said. She has been re-united with her family.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Ali Rockett
