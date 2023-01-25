Update: Judge dismisses case against Henrico police officer charged in manslaughter case

The criminal charges brought against Henrico County Police Officer Timothy G. Million III have been dismissed by retired Judge Joseph Ellis after a three-day trial.
Million was on trial for manslaughter in connection with the death of Tony E. Singleton, 53, who died on Nov. 6, 2021, after he was shot multiple times by Million on Interstate 64.
Ellis said Wednesday that the evidence brought forth by Henrico Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor and the prosecution, did not prove Million’s actions were unreasonable, but that the officer's decision to shoot was justified.
Million
Courtesy of the Henrico County Sheriff's Department
Million described the waves of emotion that washed over him the moment the judge announced his decision and tears and cheers from his family and friends flooded the courtroom.
“The rush of emotion that came over me was probably the best feeling I had in over a year and a half,” said Million.
Since that fateful encounter on I-64, Million said after the trial he’s spent several sleeplessness nights leading up to the trial, but now given the opportunity he hopes to serve the people of Henrico once again.
Taylor, Henrico’s commonwealth’s attorney, said while she respectfully disagrees with the courts decision given the evidence gathered by her office they felt compelled this case forward.
“It’s important for the public to know that whenever there is a loss of life at the hands of another person it is incumbent that we review the evidence,” said Taylor.
Whether it’s a law enforcement officer or an ordinary citizen, Taylor said it’s her duty to hold everyone accountable and ensure the safety of the community.
This is a developing story. Follow the Richmond Times-Dispatch for more updates.
