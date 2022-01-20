UPDATE: Jury finds Rand Hooper guilty of manslaughter, failure to render aid in fatal boat crash that left Graham McCormick dead

Update:
A jury on Thursday found John Randolph “Rand” Hooper guilty of involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid after the boating accident that left his friend dead in Lancaster County more than four years ago.
Hooper had been charged with the more serious charge of aggravated manslaughter, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser manslaughter charge. The jury reached its verdict after a little over 90 minutes of deliberation.
Hooper's bond was revoked and he was placed in handcuffs and taken to jail. A date for his sentencing hearing has not been set.
Previous story:
NORFOLK — A jury is considering only two of the three charges that John Randolph “Rand” Hooper had faced when his trial began Tuesday in connection with the 2017 boating crash in Lancaster County that killed Graham McCormick. The most serious charge, felony murder, was dismissed.
On Thursday, retired Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Charles Poston said there was insufficient evidence to support malice, which is an essential element in proving felony murder.
Hooper, 35, still faces two felonies: aggravated manslaughter while operating a boat under the influence, which carries a sentence between one and 20 years in prison; and failure to render aid after the accident, which carries up to five years in prison.
Both the prosecution and the defense rested their cases on Thursday morning. The defense did not put on any evidence — most of the witnesses they had planned to call had already testified for the prosecution. Hooper did not testify.
Jurors began deliberations about 3:45 p.m. after closing arguments.
McCormick, 31, was found floating in Carter Creek, off the Rappahannock River, on the morning of Aug. 11, 2017.
He and Hooper, who McCormick was visiting at Hooper's parent's Irvington home, had been drinking before they took the boat for a joy ride the night before. It crashed into a bulkhead that juts into the creek about two miles, by water, south of the Hooper home, sending McCormick into the water. Hooper then returned to his parents' home on the boat, leaving McCormick in the water.
He had drowned, a state medical examiner determined. Though blunt-force trauma contributed to his death, the lacerations to his head wouldn't have killed him on their own, the doctor testified Wednesday.
King William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew R. Kite and his deputy, Tiffany Webb, spent most of Wednesday eliciting testimony and evidence about the crash: the damage caused to Hooper's father's 1999 Boston Whaler and the bulkhead it hit near where McCormick's body was found.
Kite said Hooper's actions were malicious and "gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life," an essential element to proving the aggravated manslaughter charge, because he was drunk at the time and that driving far from a buoy that marks the creek's channel was essentially "the same as driving on the wrong side of the highway."
After at first denying knowing what happened to McCormick, Hooper later told detectives he figured McCormick was a good swimmer, they testified.
"He knew Graham was in the water, and he left," Kite said. "The two were friends. But when push came to shove, it was Rand Hooper who mattered, not Graham McCormick."
Kite said Hooper fled because he didn't want to get in trouble.
Hooper's three-man defense team doesn't contest that the crash occurred, but they say McCormick was driving, not Hooper, and that prosecutors can't prove otherwise.
"For each one of the charges, the commonwealth has to prove, first and foremost, that Hooper was the driver of the boat," defense attorney Craig Cooley said Thursday, asking Poston to drop all the charges.
Cooley said under state law only the boat's operator is obligated to stop and report a crash.
But Kite argued that the law applies to an operator, even after the crash has occurred. He added that he thought there was at least circumstantial evidence that Hooper was driving, because earlier testimony from others who were staying with Hooper said he alone had driven the boat earlier and docked it at the Hooper's boat lift.
"The indictment reads, the defendant, being the operator of a boat involved in a collision — involved," Kite repeated. "Past tense. The offense doesn't take effect until after the crash and injury has occurred. ... "The legislator could not have intended to give passengers a free ride if they take over the wheel after an accident," he continued.
Kite also pointed out that earlier testimony showed that Hooper claimed not to remember who was driving, not that he wasn't.
The case is being tried in Norfolk because of the media attention the long-running case has received in Lancaster County and Richmond. Hooper and McCormick are from Richmond, though McCormick had moved to Atlanta shortly before his death for a job in banking. Both men’s parents still live in the Richmond area.
