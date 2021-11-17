UPDATE: Jury finds Henrico man guilty in 2019 rape, murder of VCU administrator

Prosecutors Hillary Brown and Chris Bullard wrapped up their evidence on Tuesday including testimony from the medical examiner, the lead detective and a half dozen forensic and cell phone experts that place Clark's DNA and cell phone at the scene.

Sperm was found in the underwear Fairman was wearing, according to the evidence. And while Lisa Schiermier-Wood, a forensic scientist, said it wasn't common practice in her field to explicitly say the sperm, or any DNA, matched a specific person, she testified that the likelihood of finding another contributor, besides Clark, was rough 1 in more than 7.2 billion, which is roughly the population of the planet.

Kerri Rosana, a forensic examiner, tested a swab taken of Fairman's vagina, which yielded similar results. She mapped the DNA profile from the swab next to Clark's DNA, which were identical.

His DNA was also on the handle of a knife that prosecutors say he used to hold her at knifepoint while raping her.

"His DNA is all over the crime scene, and inside the crime victim," Bullard said, protesting a motion from Clark's attorney Ali Amirshahi asking the judge to strike the charges. The motion is a common legal procedure that follows the close of the prosecution's case in nearly every trial. "I think that's more than enough to survive a motion to strike."