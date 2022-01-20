UPDATE: Jury finds Rand Hooper guilty of manslaughter, failure to render aid in boat crash that left Graham McCormick dead

King William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew R. Kite and his deputy, Tiffany Webb, spent most of Wednesday eliciting testimony and evidence about the crash: the damage caused to Hooper's father's 1999 Boston Whaler and the bulkhead it hit near where McCormick's body was found.

Kite said Hooper's actions were malicious and "gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life," an essential element to proving the aggravated manslaughter charge, because he was drunk at the time and that driving far from a buoy that marks the creek's channel was essentially "the same as driving on the wrong side of the highway."

After at first denying knowing what happened to McCormick, Hooper later told detectives he figured McCormick was a good swimmer, they testified.

"He knew Graham was in the water, and he left," Kite said. "The two were friends. But when push came to shove, it was Rand Hooper who mattered, not Graham McCormick."

Kite said Hooper fled because he didn't want to get in trouble.

Hooper's three-man defense team doesn't contest that the crash occurred, but they say McCormick was driving, not Hooper, and that prosecutors can't prove otherwise.