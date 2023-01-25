 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Update: Juvenile male arrested, charged in crash that killed Huguenot senior

  • 0

Personal trainer Richard Baker shares tips on how to get started with fitness goals in the new year. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

Richmond police said Wednesday a juvenile male has been charged in a crash that killed a Huguenot High School senior. 

Josie Cox was killed Nov. 26 when the car she was driving in hit a utility pole in the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue. Police said investigators determined speed was a contributing factor. 

The juvenile male has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and driving without an operator's license. Police announced his arrest on Monday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or CrimeStoppers at (804) 646-1000. The P3 Tips app for smartphones also may be used.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

On the one hill with internet connection, Ukrainian kids build makeshift classroom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News