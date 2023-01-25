Update: Juvenile male arrested, charged in crash that killed Huguenot senior

Richmond police said Wednesday a juvenile male has been charged in a crash that killed a Huguenot High School senior.

Josie Cox was killed Nov. 26 when the car she was driving in hit a utility pole in the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue. Police said investigators determined speed was a contributing factor.

The juvenile male has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and driving without an operator's license. Police announced his arrest on Monday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or CrimeStoppers at (804) 646-1000. The P3 Tips app for smartphones also may be used.