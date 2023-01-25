Update: Juvenile male arrested, charged in crash that killed Huguenot senior

Personal trainer Richard Baker shares tips on how to get started with fitness goals in the new year. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
Richmond police said Wednesday a juvenile male has been charged in a crash that killed a Huguenot High School senior.
Josie Cox was killed Nov. 26 when the car she was driving in hit a utility pole in the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue. Police said investigators determined speed was a contributing factor.
The juvenile male has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and driving without an operator's license. Police announced his arrest on Monday.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or CrimeStoppers at (804) 646-1000. The P3 Tips app for smartphones also may be used.
Remember Safety Town? A look back through the Times-Dispatch archives
Safety Town
01-05-1967 (cutline): Thomas T. Vinson Jr. of the Home Builders Association of Richmond, posts the building permit for Safety Town at the southwest corner of the parking lot of the Azalea Mall Shopping Center. Studying the plans for the project are John W. Bates Jr. (left), representing the shopping center, which is donating the land, and Lester D. Haisley of the Shell Oil Co., which has contributed $2,500 for the project due to open in March.
Staff photo
safety town
06-19-1982 (cutline): Jim Stanley lets Renee Austin, 2, check police radio.
Clement Britt
Safety Town
02-03-1968 (cutline): Children get look at Safety Town in advance. Kevin Kilgore, Amy Neese, Kathy Durrett walk a plank bridge.
Staff photo
Safety Town
06-21-1968 (cutline): Children learn to cross street at school. Scouts play role of school guards.
Bob Jones
Safety Town
01-29-1968 (cutline): Visitors see feature of town. Mesdames S. West, J. Neese point out church.
Staff photo
Safety Town
06-22-1977 (cutline): Children learn big lesson in safety in little town
Bill Lane
Safety Town
06-13-1968 (cutline): Beep! Beep! Girl Scouts are on alert for children crossing. Kathy Eason and Jennifer Gunn help polic instruct youngsters at Safety Town.
Netherwood