UPDATE: Man arrested in Henrico shooting that left woman killed and man critically injured

UPDATE: Henrico County police said late Thursday that Kevin K. Mitchell had been arrested in the 6900 block of Forest Avenue.

Police said Mitchell is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

ORIGINAL: Henrico County police said they were seeking the person responsible for a shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured at an extended-stay motel.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, 33-year-old Ashley Nicole Tolliver was found with gunshot wounds in a stairwell of the Extended Stay America, located at 6807 Paragon Place near the intersection of West Broad Street and Glenside Drive. A man with gunshot wounds also was found in the stairwell, police said.

The two victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman died. The man, whose identity has not been released, remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Police said that detectives were seeking a suspect, Kevin K. Mitchell, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has a tattoo on his neck that says "Nyasia."

Anyone with information should call Detective Rosser at (804) 501-5247 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.