Update: Man killed, another charged with murder following shooting near Fort Harrison

A man was killed and another was charged with his murder following a shooting early Wednesday near Fort Harrison in eastern Henrico County.

Henrico police received a call at 2:57 a.m. from a person who indicated he had shot someone.

The shooting occurred along Picnic Road near Battlefield Park Road, which leads to Fort Harrison.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim and provided first aid; a man believed involved in the shooting was detained.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Later Wednesday, police identified the victim as Brandon Keith Temple, 36, of Henrico.

Robert Martin Seward, 21, of Henrico was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police did not disclose he circumstances of the fatal shooting. They said no one else is being sought.

Because the shooting occurred on U.S. National Park Service property, Henrico police will conduct an investigation while coordinating efforts in conjunction with the park service, said police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka.

Fort Harrison, part of the Richmond National Battlefield Park, was an important component of the Confederate defenses of Richmond during the Civil War.

Anyone with information is urged to call Henrico police Detective Ensor at (804) 501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be submitted at P3Tips.com.

