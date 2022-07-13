Update: Man who was involved in 'domestic-related incident' and shot by Henrico officer dies, police say

Henrico police in a statement Wednesday said an officer discharged a weapon after encountering a man with a knife, and the man was pronounced dead later in the evening.

The statement said police responded to a "domestic-related incident" in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court at about 7:37 p.m. The neighborhood is off North Airport Drive in the Highland Springs area.

"During the investigation, officers encountered an adult male with a knife. During the incident, an officer discharged their weapon," the statement said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

He "succumbed to his injuries" later in the evening, according to police, who are working to notify the family.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, the police said.

No additional details were released Wednesday night.