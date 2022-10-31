 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Midlothian man confronted suspect before being shot, police say

Chesterfield police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who was found mortally wounded early Monday in a Midlothian neighborhood.

Police said responded about 3:30 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane, which is off Coalfield Road and southwest of Midlothian Middle School. Arriving officers located a man, Robert C. Ashburn, 56, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to administer life-saving measures but Ashburn died at the scene. 

Police in a statement said Ashburn had left his house to go to work at about 3:30 a.m. and "saw an unknown suspect going through his girlfriend's unlocked vehicle."

He confronted the suspect and was shot. The person fled the area on foot after the shooting, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.

