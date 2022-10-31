Update: Midlothian man confronted suspect before being shot, police say

Chesterfield police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who was found mortally wounded early Monday in a Midlothian neighborhood.

Police said responded about 3:30 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane, which is off Coalfield Road and southwest of Midlothian Middle School. Arriving officers located a man, Robert C. Ashburn, 56, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to administer life-saving measures but Ashburn died at the scene.

Police in a statement said Ashburn had left his house to go to work at about 3:30 a.m. and "saw an unknown suspect going through his girlfriend's unlocked vehicle."

He confronted the suspect and was shot. The person fled the area on foot after the shooting, police said.