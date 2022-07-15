Update: Motorcycle driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

A driver of a motorcycle was killed Thursday when the vehicle collided with an SUV in the 3900 block of Fordham Road, Chesterfield County police said in a statement.
According to police, the motorcycle driver was traveling south on Fordham Road when he attempted to pass a vehicle on a double-yellow line and collided with a Honda Pilot that was traveling north. The motorcycle driver, identified as Brian S. Lewis, 35, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the crash site, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251, Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
