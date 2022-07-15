Update: Motorcycle driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

A driver of a motorcycle was killed Thursday when the vehicle collided with an SUV in the 3900 block of Fordham Road, Chesterfield County police said in a statement.

According to police, the motorcycle driver was traveling south on Fordham Road when he attempted to pass a vehicle on a double-yellow line and collided with a Honda Pilot that was traveling north. The motorcycle driver, identified as Brian S. Lewis, 35, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the crash site, police said.