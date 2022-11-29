Update: Name of driver in fatal Midlothian Turnpike crash released

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Midlothian Turnpike just west of Powhite Parkway early Tuesday.

A 2003 Toyota Camry sedan driving westbound on Midlothian Turnpike crossed the median and hit a tree at about 12:27 a.m., the Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the roadway, police said.

The driver, identified as Gilbert M. Allen, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Midlothian Turnpike at Arboretum Place was closed as police investigate.