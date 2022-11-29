 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Name of driver in fatal Midlothian Turnpike crash released

Coldest night of the week comes Thursday night.

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Midlothian Turnpike just west of Powhite Parkway early Tuesday.

A 2003 Toyota Camry sedan driving westbound on Midlothian Turnpike crossed the median and hit a tree at about 12:27 a.m., the Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the roadway, police said. 

The driver, identified as Gilbert M. Allen, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Midlothian Turnpike at Arboretum Place was closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

