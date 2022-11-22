 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: New details released about St. Paul Street fatal shooting

Richmond police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Monday in the 900 block of St. Paul Street in Richmond. 

Police received reports of a shooting at about 4:16 p.m. and officers found a woman unresponsive on a sidewalk, the authorities said.

The woman, who had an apparent gunshot wound, according to police, was taken to a hospital, where she pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. 

Detectives have detained an adult female as part of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

