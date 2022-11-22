Update: New details released about St. Paul Street fatal shooting

Richmond police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Monday in the 900 block of St. Paul Street in Richmond.

Police received reports of a shooting at about 4:16 p.m. and officers found a woman unresponsive on a sidewalk, the authorities said.

The woman, who had an apparent gunshot wound, according to police, was taken to a hospital, where she pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives have detained an adult female as part of the ongoing investigation, police said.