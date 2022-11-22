Update: New details released about St. Paul Street fatal shooting

Richmond police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Monday in the 900 block of St. Paul Street in Richmond.
Police received reports of a shooting at about 4:16 p.m. and officers found a woman unresponsive on a sidewalk, the authorities said.
The woman, who had an apparent gunshot wound, according to police, was taken to a hospital, where she pronounced dead.
The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Detectives have detained an adult female as part of the ongoing investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
From the Archives: C.F. Sauer Co. through the years
Sauer's Vanilla moving electric light sign.
STUART T. WAGNER
Marcor Delmarva, Inc. of Va. Beach subcontracted Quality signs of Colonial Heights to repaint the C.F. Sauer sign at 2000 W. Broad.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
The C.F. Sauer sign on W. Broad . October 3 , 2007
CLEMENT BRITT
Chemist Cleveland Noel Devises New Formula for Flavoring
Staff
Miss Carole Rice Admires Medals Formulas Have Won
Staff
Miss Carole Rice Admires Medals Formulas Have Won
Staff
Luther Cosby Fills Percolator With Vanilla Mixture
Staff
Chemist Cleveland Noel Devises New Formula for Flavoring
Staff
In February 1957, “Miss Lula” Pugh (in hat) said goodbye as she retired after 47 years working for C.F. Sauer Co. in Richmond. Sauer’s, established in 1887, was located at Broad and Meadow streets. The plant featured the sweet smells of its many spices and flavorings.
Times-Dispatch
In April 1967, Doris Thornton supervised as candy entered a wrapping machine at Hardesty Candy Co. on Belleville Street in Richmond. The company produced an array of confections until it was sold to C.F. Sauer Co. in the mid-1970s.
Staff photo
Singer and actress Hollace Shaw was once the face of C.F. Sauer Co. advertisements.
C.F. Sauer's
C.F. Sauer's recipe book.
C.F. Sauer's
C.F. Sauer's advertisement.
C.F. Sauer's
C.F. Sauer's advertisement.
C.F. Sauer's
C.F. Sauer's advertisement.
C.F. Sauer's
C.F. Sauer's advertisement.
C.F. Sauer's
C.F. Sauer's advertisement.
C.F. Sauer's
This is a C.F. Sauer vanilla extract cabinet photographed Thursday, October 4, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
This is a painting of Conrad Frederick Sauer, the founder of C.F. Sauer's celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Eugenia Duke is the creator of Duke's mayonnaise recipe.
C.F. Sauer's
Conrad Sauer III
Barbara Sauer, R, blows out the candles on a birthday cake at a company gathering Wednesday, Oct. 17, to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the C.F. Sauer company. The company produces flavorings and extracts. From left are Vicki Sauer, Tyler Sauer, Brad Sauer and CEO Conrad F. Sauer IV.
JOE MAHONEY
C.F. Sauer's products.
C.F. Sauer's
NASCAR driver Rick Mast, left, owner Junie Donlavey, center, and Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore, right, discuss Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2001, the car, sponsored by C. F. Sauer Co., that Mast will be driving . The announcement was made at Sauer headquarters in Richmond, VA.
BOB BROWN
The June 28, 1953 edition of The Times-Dispatch included a photo essay on the C.F. Sauer Co., established in 1887, whose plant at Broad and Meadow streets featured the sweet smells of its many spices and flavorings. Here, workers monitor the long production line. Workers at C. F. Sauer factory.
Staff
The June 28, 1953, edition of The Times-Dispatch included a photo essay on the C.F. Sauer Co., established in 1887, whose plant at Broad and Meadow streets featured the sweet smells of its many spices and flavorings. Here, workers keep pepper packages moving along the line at the facility, which had more than 100 workers.
Staff
The June 28, 1953, edition of The Times-Dispatch included a photo essay on the C.F. Sauer Co., established in 1887, whose plant at Broad and Meadow streets featured the sweet smells of its many spices and flavorings. Here, a worker operates the pulverizing machine.
Staff
The June 28, 1953, edition of The Times-Dispatch included a photo essay on the C.F. Sauer Co., whose plant at Broad and Meadow streets featured the sweet smell of its many spices and flavorings. Here, Shirley West (left) and Joyce Brown packaged nutmegs at the facility, which had more than 100 workers. At the time, the company said its economic impact on Richmond reached $350,000.
Staff
Storage area at C.F. Sauer factory
Staff
"Soul Seasoning is bottled at C.F. Sauer Thursday, October 4, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Mark A. Sauer, executive vice president-sales for C.F. Sauer, talks to a reporter about the process of making vanilla extract Thursday, October 4, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Janice Grant checks labels and code dates on bottles of "Soul Seasoning" at C.F. Sauer Thursday, October 4, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
C.F. Sauer chili powder wait to be shipped Thursday, October 4, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Loader Mike Lewis (right) waits to move spices down the aisle at C.F. Sauer Thursday, October 4, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Janice Grant checks labels and code dates on bottles of "Soul Seasoning" at C.F. Sauer Thursday, October 4, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Janice Grant checks labels and code dates on bottles of "Soul Seasoning" at C.F. Sauer Thursday, October 4, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
LaKeisha Williams, quality control technician at C.F. Sauer, checks out bottles of GM seasoning salt Thursday, October 4, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Spike bottles are made at C.F. Sauer which is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Photo taken Thursday, October 4, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Brenda Crewe pulls an order in the C.F. Sauer warehouse. For a story on food made in the Richmond area.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
CF Sauer Co. headquarters in Richmond. eight oz. plastic bottles being made in Sauers plant.
DON LONG
CF Sauer Co. headquarters in Richmond. Above the entrance door is the header and eagle used in years past, as part of the traveling display for the company.
DON LONG
CF Sauer Co. headquarters in Richmond. The side of an old display case.
DON LONG
CF Sauer Co. headquarters in Richmond. Clocks and part of the old traveling display booth in the company's museum.
DON LONG
CF Sauer Co. headquarters in Richmond. Center is a bottle of Vanilla Extract in a display case.
DON LONG
CF Sauer Co. headquarters in Richmond. An old display case used in stores to hold Sauers products.
DON LONG
CF Sauer Co. headquarters in Richmond. The main entrance area to CF Sauer Co.
DON LONG
CF Sauer Co. headquarters in Richmond. A detail of the handrail on the steps in the main entrance.
DON LONG
CF Sauer Co. headquarters in Richmond. Left to right, Mark Sauer and his brother CEO and president Conrad F. Sauer IV in his office with portraits of the former Sauer's.
DON LONG
Tyler (left) and Mark Sauer pour black pepper.
STUART T. WAGNER
