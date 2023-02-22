Virginia State Police on Wednesday expanded the list of possible vehicles that caused a fatal hit and run in Dinwiddie County last week.

Thomas Orlando “T.O.” Rainey III, 70, was riding his bike when he was hit at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 18220 block of Flatfoot Road. Rainey, 70, who was a former Dinwiddie County commonwealth’s attorney, died at the scene.

Authorities initially said the vehicle may have been a Nissan Frontier pickup ranging from model years 2005 to 2010.

Officials on Wednesday said they recovered a sideview mirror from the scene. The numbers match both a Frontier and a Nissan Xterra sport-utility vehicle years 2005 to 2015. There is no color description at this time.

Anyone with information related to the hit and run is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Rainey was Dinwiddie’s elected chief prosecutor from 1986 to 2004. He also was a founding member of the Hill & Rainey law firm in Colonial Heights.