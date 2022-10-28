 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update on shooting that wounded 3 in Richmond

Richmond police are asking for tips regarding a shooting that wounded three people Thursday night.

Officers at about 8:30 p.m. responded to the 3100 block of Carolina Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said in a statement.

"Two of the victims had apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds, and the third victim received apparent non-life-threatening gunshot injury," the statement said.

Victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (804) 780-1000.

