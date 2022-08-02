Update: Police have better description of gunman who shot, wounded Charles City County deputy

A gunman who shot and wounded a Charles City County deputy responding to an armed robbery Monday evening remains at large, but police now have a better description of the suspect.

The deputy was shot in the back after exchanging gunfire with the gunman, who robbed the Dollar General store at 10341 Courthouse Road of several hundred dollars, said Virginia State Police, which is investigating the incident.

The deputy, who was wearing a ballistic vest, was being treated at VCU Medical Center in Richmond for non-life-threatening injuries.

The deputy responded about 6:50 p.m. Monday to an emergency call for an armed robbery in progress at the Dollar General. Upon arrival and within moments of entering the store, the deputy was fired upon by the suspect, police said.

Both the suspect and deputy exited the store and exchanged gunfire outside. The suspect then fled the scene by running into the woods behind the store.

State police and deputies from the Charles City County Sheriff's Office immediately established a search perimeter and worked Monday evening into Tuesday to locate the shooter, police said. The search included ground and air units.

The suspect remained at large Tuesday. Police said the suspect concealed his identity with a face mask, gloves and hoodie; he is believed to have left the area in a vehicle not too far from the store.

After reviewing video from the store's surveillance cameras and collecting information from witness statements, police believe the suspect is a male, about 6-foot-1 with a thin build. He was wearing a black ski mask with a burgundy/dark-red-and-black hoodie sweatshirt cinched around his face.

"The Charles City County Sheriff's Office is committed to the safety of our community," Charles City Sheriff's Maj. Leslie Conner said in a statement. "We are asking any citizen with information related to this incident to come forward."

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or calling (804) 609-5656. Tips can also be provided by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.