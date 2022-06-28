Update: Police identify 2 found fatally shot in crashed car in Hopewell

A man and woman were found shot to death in a crashed car early Tuesday in a residential area in Hopewell. The killings were the city’s second double homicide in four days.

Hopewell police said officers were called about 2:20 a.m. to the area of South 13th and Buren streets for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a man and a woman inside a crashed vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Hopewell Fire & EMS paramedics.

Later Tuesday, police identified the victims as Jerrell Lynwood, 33, of Hopewell, and Amanda Horner, 35, of Powhatan County.

Two other juveniles suffered gunshot wounds from the incident but were transported to a local hospital and are expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hopewell Investigations at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.