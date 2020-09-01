UPDATE: Police identify Chesterfield man killed in Hicks Road crash

Police have identified a man killed Monday morning when the car he was driving crossed the center line of Hicks Road in Chesterfield County and struck a tree head-on.
Police said the victim, Earnest W. Loving III, 41, of the 800 block of Marbleridge Road, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro north on Hicks Road when his vehicle crashed into a tree near Foxberry Drive at about 9 a.m.
Loving was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Chesterfield police said they were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.