UPDATE: Police identify Chesterfield man killed in Hicks Road crash
UPDATE: Police identify Chesterfield man killed in Hicks Road crash

Police have identified a man killed Monday morning when the car he was driving crossed the center line of Hicks Road in Chesterfield County and struck a tree head-on.

Police said the victim, Earnest W. Loving III, 41, of the 800 block of Marbleridge Road, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro north on Hicks Road when his vehicle crashed into a tree near Foxberry Drive at about 9 a.m.

Loving was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Chesterfield police said they were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

