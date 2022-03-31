UPDATE: Police identify Chesterfield woman fatally shot in apartment complex; Dinwiddie man in custody

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was fatally shot early Thursday in the Maisonette Apartments just east of Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County.

Authorities identified the woman later as Madison R. Hudson, 27, of the 14000 block of Ramblewood Drive in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield authorities said they were called about 12:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Alfalfa Lane for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Hudson suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Zachary A. Murray, 22, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting.

"The investigation indicates that Murray shot Hudson, who is known to him, during an altercation outside the Alfalfa Lane residence," the police said in a news release.

Murray, of the 11000 block of Scotts Road in Dinwiddie County, is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Hudson's death marks Chesterfield's fourth homicide of the year.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is urged to call them (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.