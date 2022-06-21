 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Update: Police identify Man killed in South Richmond shooting

A man was killed in a shooting in South Richmond late Monday night, according to police.

At 11:58 p.m., Richmond officers responded to a local hospital, where a man was pronounced dead after arriving with a gunshot wound.

In a statement released Tuesday, police said the victim’s name is William Fladger, Jr., 19, of Richmond

Around the same time, another man who was also shot arrived at the hospital, police said. But they are unsure if the two incidents are related. The second man is expected to survive, police said.

Police later located a crime scene in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue connected to at least the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips app also may be used.

