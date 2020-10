Chesterfield County police said a man died Monday night after getting hit by a train in the southern part of the county near Ettrick.

Police identified the victim as Timothy C. Gray, 30, of the 20500 block of Southlawn Avenue. Police said Gray was walking north on railroad tracks near the 3600 block of Dupuy Road when he was hit by a southbound CSX train about 9:50 p.m. Monday.