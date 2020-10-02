UPDATE: Police identify recycling truck worker hit and killed by SUV in Chesterfield

An employee of a recycling company was fatally injured Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle in Chesterfield County, police said.

Police on Friday identified the victim as Matthew L. Pitchford, 57, of the 3500 block of Maryland Avenue in Richmond.

Police said the crash occurred about 2 p.m. when a TFC Recycling truck stopped in the 9800 block of River Road and Pitchford got out to collect recyclables. A Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to pass the truck and struck him, police said.

Pitchford was taken to a hospital, where he died.