UPDATE: Police identify Richmond man fatally shot after confrontation erupts on GRTC bus

A passenger on a GRTC bus was fatally shot after a confrontation between him and another passenger late Tuesday night in Richmond, according to police and GRTC.

The confrontation erupted aboard the bus about 11 p.m. and police were summoned to the 4000 block of Hull Street, near Southside Plaza in South Richmond, for a report of a shooting aboard a GRTC bus.

Officers arrived and located 22-year-old Jonathan Contreras of Richmond on the bus with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police did not say what sparked the altercation on the bus or give any additional details about it.

In a statement on Wednesday, GRTC said it had retrieved on-board security footage for investigators that includes audio and video of the inside and outside of the bus.

The transit company added that the bus operator is off duty on paid leave and was uninjured during the incident.