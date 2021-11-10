UPDATE: Police identify Richmond man fatally shot after confrontation erupts on GRTC bus

A passenger on a GRTC bus was fatally shot after a confrontation between him and another passenger late Tuesday night in Richmond, according to police and GRTC.
The confrontation erupted aboard the bus about 11 p.m. and police were summoned to the 4000 block of Hull Street, near Southside Plaza in South Richmond, for a report of a shooting aboard a GRTC bus.
Officers arrived and located 22-year-old Jonathan Contreras of Richmond on the bus with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police did not say what sparked the altercation on the bus or give any additional details about it.
In a statement on Wednesday, GRTC said it had retrieved on-board security footage for investigators that includes audio and video of the inside and outside of the bus.
The transit company added that the bus operator is off duty on paid leave and was uninjured during the incident.
"Their quick-thinking, situational awareness, and active shooter safety training ensured GRTC Radio Supervision was notified of the escalating conflict before gunfire occurred, which enabled the fastest emergency response possible by police and EMS," said GRTC's CEO, Julie Timm, in the statement. "This was a horrific experience and GRTC has professional counselors available for any staff seeking help.”
Timm added: “The GRTC Family is grieved for the terrible violence and loss of a life that occurred on a GRTC bus. We extend our sincere condolences to the friends and loved ones of our bus passenger who died because of their injuries. We are also deeply concerned for the bus operator and other passengers who witnessed this violence and are ensuring they receive support."
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.