Update: Police identify victim killed in double shooting in southern Chesterfield townhouse community

Two people were shot, one fatally, Thursday night in a townhouse community in southern Chesterfield County just north of Colonial Heights.

Chesterfield police responded about 9:20 p.m. to multiple calls of gunshots being heard in the area of the 15000 block of Timsberry Circle in the Broadwater Townhomes off Harrowgate Road.

Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, officers located a second victim about 500 feet away in the 15900 block of Broadwater Lane. That victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The deceased victim was identified as Tyjuan A. Coleman, 20, of the 3600 block of Broadwater Road.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.