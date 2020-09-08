 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Police identify woman killed in I-295 crash that also claimed infant's life
Ambulance lights
Virginia State Police have identified a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 295 in Henrico County.

Police said Erica K. Dixon, 31, of Williamsburg, died after the 2008 Acura TL she was driving ran across the interstate's median into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Honda CR-V. Police said Dixon, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

State troopers responded to the crash about 5:25 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of I-295 at the 25 mile marker.

Police also said an infant was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries. The infant was in a child safety seat, police said. 

The crash remains under investigation.

