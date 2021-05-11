UPDATE: Police say Hanover woman, 18, found dead in Henrico apartment

Henrico County police have increased patrols in a pair of West End apartment complexes where two shootings, one fatal, have occurred in a 24-hour period.

A woman was found dead inside an apartment Tuesday around 7:42 a.m. following a report of a shooting in the 7600 block of Beth Road, police said. On Tuesday afternoon, police identified the woman as Brittney J. Peyton, 18, of Hanover County.

Beth Road is off Bremner Boulevard between Staples Mill Road and Broad Street. Less than half a mile northwest, in the 4200 block of Sprenkle Lane, Henrico officers responded to a separate shooting on Monday around 8:15 a.m.

"This active death investigation is the second incident in the immediate vicinity, where police responded for shots fired within an occupied dwelling nearly 24 hours earlier in a nearby apartment community," Henrico police said in a statement.

The two shootings are unrelated, police said. Though they are nearby, they occurred in separate apartment complexes, a police spokesman said.

Police have increased their presence in the area, they said.

If anyone has information about either incident, they are asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com. Anyone with information specific to the woman's death on Beth Road should call Detective Noah at 501-5581.