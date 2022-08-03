UPDATE: Prosecutor says no evidence Dogwood Dell was target of alleged plot; Richmond chief 'stands behind' investigation

A Richmond judge withdrew two firearm charges Wednesday against two Guatemalan immigrants in connection with an alleged mass shooting planned for July 4 at the request of a Richmond prosecutor, who disclosed both men now face federal charges.

Attorneys Jose Aponte and Samuel Simpson, who represent the two men, confirmed after the hearing in Richmond General District Court that federal authorities had placed charges against their clients on Tuesday.

Court documents show that Rolman Balcaracel-Bavagas, 52, was charged in a federal criminal complaint with re-entering the U.S. after being previously deported; and Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 38, was charged in a criminal complaint with possession of a firearm by a person illegally and unlawfully in the United States

The state charges that were withdrawn Tuesday accused both men of possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen.

In another development, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Seal, in response to a question from Richmond General District Court Judge David Hicks, said prosecutors had no evidence to present that the alleged mass shooting was planned for July 4 at Dogwood Dell.

“Mr. Seal, I’m asking as an officer of the court based off what I just told you, does the Commonwealth have information that either of these individuals were involved in something that could have potentially affected Dogwood Dell on the Fourth of July where my children were present," Hicks asked from the bench. "I need to know that before I do anything else on this matter.”

To that, Seal replied, "No."

But Hicks pressed, asking if it was Seal's representation "that the commonwealth has no information that either of these individuals were involved in a potential shooting, a planned shooting at Dogwood Dell on Fourth of July here in the city of Richmond."

Seal replied that he believed "there is evidence to support the potential for a shooting" but not at a specific location.

Hicks raised the issue because he said in comments from the bench that two of his three sons were at Dogwood Dell on July 4, and if there was evidence the shooting was planned for that location, he would have a conflict of interest that would require him to recuse himself from hearing the case.

During a news conference last month, Richmond police described the tipster as a “hero citizen” who helped authorities thwart the shooting at Dogwood Dell. An officer in the 2nd Precinct received the tip, police said.

Without mentioning Dogwood Dell, Richmond police issued a statement Wednesday afternoon that Police Chief Gerald Smith "stands behind the investigative work done by Richmond Police Detectives to stop a mass shooting planned for July 4th."

"Following up on a tip from a concerned individual who heard a plot of a mass shooting planned for July 4th, the Richmond Police Department began an exhaustive investigation to determine its validity," police said in a statement. "Based on the initial information and subsequent investigation, investigators recovered firearms and several hundred rounds of ammunition from the suspect's residence."

"Today, we have been informed that based on the evidence presented, the case will go Federal and is now in the hands of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. As the case moves forward, we will learn more about what charges will be pursued federally."

After questions were raised about the location of the alleged mass shooting plot, Richmond police last month said based on the initial information they received and a subsequent investigation, "investigators concluded that Dogwood Dell was the intended target."

The Richmond police announcement about the alleged mass shooting planned for the city came two days after seven people were shot and killed during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, north of Chicago.