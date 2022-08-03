UPDATE: Prosecutor says no evidence Dogwood Dell was target of alleged plot; Richmond chief 'stands behind' investigation

This image released by the Richmond Police Department on July 6 shows firearms that authorities say are tied to a threatened mass shooting on Independence Day. Two men have been arrested.
(L-R, middle) Julio Cesar Alvarado-Dubon and Rolman Balacarcel Ac, both charged with felony possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, stand with defense attorneys Jose Aponte, left, and Samuel Simpson during a preliminary hearing before Judge David M. Hicks Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Attorneys Jose Aponte and Samuel Simpson, who represent the two men, confirmed after the hearing in Richmond General District Court that federal authorities had placed charges against their clients on Tuesday.
Court documents show that Rolman Balcaracel-Bavagas, 52, was charged in a federal criminal complaint with re-entering the U.S. after being previously deported; and Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 38, was charged in a criminal complaint with possession of a firearm by a person illegally and unlawfully in the United States
“Mr. Seal, I’m asking as an officer of the court based off what I just told you, does the Commonwealth have information that either of these individuals were involved in something that could have potentially affected Dogwood Dell on the Fourth of July where my children were present," Hicks asked from the bench. "I need to know that before I do anything else on this matter.”
To that, Seal replied, "No."
But Hicks pressed, asking if it was Seal's representation "that the commonwealth has no information that either of these individuals were involved in a potential shooting, a planned shooting at Dogwood Dell on Fourth of July here in the city of Richmond."
Seal replied that he believed "there is evidence to support the potential for a shooting" but not at a specific location.
Hicks raised the issue because he said in comments from the bench that two of his three sons were at Dogwood Dell on July 4, and if there was evidence the shooting was planned for that location, he would have a conflict of interest that would require him to recuse himself from hearing the case.
During a news conference last month, Richmond police described the tipster as a “hero citizen” who helped authorities thwart the shooting at Dogwood Dell. An officer in the 2nd Precinct received the tip, police said.
Without mentioning Dogwood Dell, Richmond police issued a statement Wednesday afternoon that Police Chief Gerald Smith "stands behind the investigative work done by Richmond Police Detectives to stop a mass shooting planned for July 4th."
"As you all know, nearly every city in our nation is experiencing a rise in gun violence. And Richmond is no exception," said Mayor Levar Stoney on Tuesday.
"Following up on a tip from a concerned individual who heard a plot of a mass shooting planned for July 4th, the Richmond Police Department began an exhaustive investigation to determine its validity," police said in a statement. "Based on the initial information and subsequent investigation, investigators recovered firearms and several hundred rounds of ammunition from the suspect's residence."
"Today, we have been informed that based on the evidence presented, the case will go Federal and is now in the hands of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. As the case moves forward, we will learn more about what charges will be pursued federally."
After questions were raised about the location of the alleged mass shooting plot, Richmond police last month said based on the initial information they received and a subsequent investigation, "investigators concluded that Dogwood Dell was the intended target."
The Richmond police announcement about the alleged mass shooting planned for the city came two days after seven people were shot and killed during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, north of Chicago.
Chief Gerald M. Smith
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney addressed the recent arrests and seizure of firearms, that prevented a mass shooting planned for July 4th, at Richmond Police Headquarters in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
At Richmond police headquarters on July 6, Mayor Levar Stoney addressed the arrests and seizure of firearms that officials said had thwarted a planned mass shooting at the city’s crowded Dogwood Dell amphitheater on Independence Day.
At Richmond police headquarters on July 6, Mayor Levar Stoney addressed the arrests and seizure of firearms that officials said had thwarted a planned mass shooting at the city’s crowded Dogwood Dell amphitheater on Independence Day.
On July 6, Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith addressed the recent arrests and seizure of firearms that prevented a mass shooting planned for the Fourth of July.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith addressed the recent arrests and seizure of firearms, that prevented a mass shooting planned for July 4th, at Richmond Police Headquarters in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith addressed the recent arrests and seizure of firearms, that prevented a mass shooting planned for July 4th, at Richmond Police Headquarters in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith addressed the recent arrests and seizure of firearms, that prevented a mass shooting planned for July 4th, at Richmond Police Headquarters in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith addressed the recent arrests and seizure of firearms, that prevented a mass shooting planned for July 4th, at Richmond Police Headquarters in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. TV screen shows one of two arrests.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith addressed the recent arrests and seizure of firearms, that prevented a mass shooting planned for July 4th, at Richmond Police Headquarters in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. TV screen shows one of two arrests.
TV screen shows seized fire arms.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith addressed the recent arrests and seizure of firearms, that prevented a mass shooting planned for July 4th, at Richmond Police Headquarters in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith addressed the recent arrests and seizure of firearms, that prevented a mass shooting planned for July 4th, at Richmond Police Headquarters in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. TV screen shows seized fire arms.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith addressed the recent arrests and seizure of firearms, that prevented a mass shooting planned for July 4th, at Richmond Police Headquarters in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. TV screen shows one of two arrests.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith addressed the recent arrests and seizure of firearms, that prevented a mass shooting planned for July 4th, at Richmond Police Headquarters in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. TV screen shows one of two arrests.
Last week, Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith detailed how a citizen tip derailed a potential massacre. Seized firearms are shown.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith addressed the recent arrests and seizure of firearms, that prevented a mass shooting planned for July 4th, at Richmond Police Headquarters in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
