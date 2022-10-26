 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Update: Richmond man charged in Chesterfield County police shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

The Armstrong Renaissance community in Richmond's East End is a mixed income community with diverse needs. One need all residents share though is access to fresh food. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

A Richmond man has been charged in a shooting that sent two Chesterfield County police officers to a hospital Tuesday night.

Kelvin A. Hunter, 28, faces two counts of aggravated attempted murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“Hunter’s intent cannot be misinterpreted,” said Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, Chesterfield chief of police. “This suspect was convicted of a violent offense, in prison and released early — only to cause harm to my officers. Someone should answer for that.”

Kelvin A. Hunter

Hunter

Officers responded to the scene Tuesday after receiving reports of “an emotionally disturbed person” in the 5000 block of Timsberry Circle.

People are also reading…

Police said Hunter was visiting relatives near the Broadwater Townhomes complex.

About 20 minutes after police arrived and made contact with Hunter and family members, Hunter attacked an officer, police said.

Police said Hunter tried to take the officer’s holstered firearm and a struggle for the weapon ensued, leading to the officer being shot in the chest.

Another officer who was speaking with family members at the scene ran downstairs and was shot in the upper leg, police said.

Hunter was then shot by police and apprehended.

All three individuals were transported to the hospital, treated and released, police said.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Oz focuses on Fetterman's policies, not health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News