Update: Richmond man charged in Chesterfield County police shooting

Kelvin A. Hunter, 28, faces two counts of aggravated attempted murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“Hunter’s intent cannot be misinterpreted,” said Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, Chesterfield chief of police. “This suspect was convicted of a violent offense, in prison and released early — only to cause harm to my officers. Someone should answer for that.”

Officers responded to the scene Tuesday after receiving reports of “an emotionally disturbed person” in the 5000 block of Timsberry Circle.

Police said Hunter was visiting relatives near the Broadwater Townhomes complex.

About 20 minutes after police arrived and made contact with Hunter and family members, Hunter attacked an officer, police said.

Police said Hunter tried to take the officer’s holstered firearm and a struggle for the weapon ensued, leading to the officer being shot in the chest.

Another officer who was speaking with family members at the scene ran downstairs and was shot in the upper leg, police said.

Hunter was then shot by police and apprehended.

All three individuals were transported to the hospital, treated and released, police said.