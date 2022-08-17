 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Richmond man identified as victim of fatal Mosby Court shooting

Richmond police announced in a statement Wednesday, that they've identified the person shot and killed on Coalter Street around midnight on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Antonio Riley, 28, of Richmond.

Officers responded to the initial scene around 12:48 a.m. towards the 1300 block of Coalter Street in the Mosby Court neighborhood. 

Police found Riley outside a nearby apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound. Riley was later pronounced dead at the scene, said police. 

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

