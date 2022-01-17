UPDATE: Richmond man killed after child custody exchange in parking lot of Chesterfield police station

Police have identified the victim and suspect in a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night during a child custody exchange in the parking lot of a police substation in Chesterfield County.

Police said an on-duty officer was working in his patrol vehicle in the parking lot of the Appomattox Police Station at 2920 W. Hundred Road at 6:28 p.m. when he heard a gunshot. The officer immediately exited his car and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police later identified the shooting victim as Stuart D. Jeffries, 33, of the 3500 block of Maryland Avenue in Richmond. Jeffries died at the scene.

Corey D. Goodson Sr., 44, of the 6100 block of Varina Point Lane in Richmond, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police said the two men were involved in an altercation following a child custody exchange. A woman and child who were with Jeffries were not harmed.