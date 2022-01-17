UPDATE: Richmond man killed in Chesterfield shooting; suspect in custody

Police have identified the victim and suspect in a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night in the parking lot of a police substation in Chesterfield County.

Police said an officer sitting in the parking lot of the Appomattox Police Station at 2920 W. Hundred Road at 6:28 p.m. heard a gunshot. The officer found Stuart D. Jeffries, 33, of the 3500 block of Maryland Avenue in Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound. Jeffries died at the scene.

Corey D. Goodson Sr., 44, of the 6100 block of Varina Point Lane in Richmond, was taken into custody at the scene. Goodson has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.