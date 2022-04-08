UPDATE: Richmond police identify woman, 19, killed and 18-year-old driver injured in collision with officers

Tracey Williams helped her parents through one of the darkest periods in their lives: the loss of her 18-year-old brother, Xzavier Hill, who was shot and killed by Virginia State Police just 15 months ago.

Now, she's gone.

"We comforted each other," said Tiara Williams of her 19-year-old daughter who was killed Thursday night in a collision with a Richmond police SUV. "I don't know what I would do without her because that's my heart. Losing her ... I don't know what ... I don't know what now."

Tracey Williams was in the passenger seat of her boyfriend's Buick when the collision occurred Thursday at 10:42 p.m. in the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads, a block west of Richmond Highway in South Richmond. Police said officers Richard Johnson and Dquan Walker were responding to a call for a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, about three miles west of the collision.

Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, Williams' boyfriend of two years, remains hospitalized in serious condition. Both Ruffin and Williams were ejected from the vehicle, police said. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

The two officers suffered serious head injuries, said police Chief Gerald Smith at a press conference Friday morning. Their SUV was knocked off the road into two poles and came to rest by a fence. Johnson was driving, and Walker was a passenger.

They are in stable but serious condition, Smith said. The chief added that he hoped they will be released from the hospital later Friday.

"Right now, they are kind of addled," Smith said. "Once they have clear thinking, they will be interviewed."

Police have not determined who had the right-of-way or how fast either vehicle was going, but Smith said both vehicles — the officers were in a marked Ford Explorer and the other two were in a Buick — entered the intersection at about the same time and collided.

"They had authorization to run blue lights and sirens," Smith said Friday of the officers. Later, though, he said investigators don't know for sure that the police SUV's lights and siren were engaged.

"We are asking for help," Smith said, asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has cameras in the area to contact police. "No one stayed on scene, but that doesn't mean that no one was there."

The family, too, is searching for answers.

"We're just trying to get to the point where we can get some kind of closure - not even closure, just like answers," said LaToya Benton, the mother of Xzavier Hill. She has been asking questions of state police since her son was shot in January 2021. She recently won a court ruling that ordered the troopers who shot her son to answer her.

Tiara Williams said police left a business card with her Friday morning, but she's called multiple times with little to no answer.

"That's not enough," said LaTonya Snow, aunt to both Xzavier Hill and Tracey Williams. "How are you going to leave a mother like that?"

Tiara Williams, who was surrounded by family at her South Richmond home on Friday evening, said she identified her daughter's body by a tattoo she was getting on her chest of her brother.

"That's how I knew it was her," she said.

Her husband, Steven Hill, was beside himself with emotion. As he cried, family held his shaking body.

"Those are the tears of a broken father," said Michelle Nowell, Williams' cousin.

"We're still in hell," Snow said.

This is the second fatal crash involving police in the region in as many weeks. Last week, Henrico police officer Trey Marshall Sutton, 24, was one of four people injured in a three-vehicle accident along U.S. 301 near the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Wilkinson Road. He died from his injuries early the next day.

"This is a traumatic incident for this community, and region as a whole, because there are so many eerie similarities to the accident in which we lost Officer Trey Sutton from Henrico," Smith said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney issued a statement Friday morning: “It was heart-wrenching to learn last night that a family has lost a loved one while another life hangs in the balance. We ask that Richmonders keep the families of those involved in this deadly accident in their thoughts and prayers, as well as the two officers who were injured.”

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Detective W. Kress by calling (804) 646-0280.