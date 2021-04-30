UPDATE: Richmond woman killed in I-95 crash in Henrico

Virginia State Police said a Richmond woman was dead after a crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County.

Late Wednesday, just before midnight, state police responded to the crash at northbound I-95's 86 mile marker, near the exit for Sliding Hill Road.

State police said a gray Honda Accord ran off northbound I-95 to the left and struck a Jersey wall before coming to rest on the left shoulder, facing south. The driver, who was the vehicle's only occupant, exited the Accord through the sunroof and entered the roadway.

The driver was then hit by a red Toyota Camry before being struck by a tractor-trailer whose driver did not stop, police said.

The Accord's driver – who police on Friday identified as Jasmin S. Thomas, 29, of Richmond – died at the scene.

Police said the Camry was being driven by a 54-year-old resident of Dorchester, Mass. He and his two adult passengers were wearing seat belts and uninjured.

The investigation remained ongoing.