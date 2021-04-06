UPDATE: RPD investigating "possible drug nexus" after two killed in pair of shootings near VCU

Richmond police are investigating a pair of shootings that killed two men a day apart in the same block of Gilmer Street, near the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

The first fatal shooting was Sunday at 6:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Gilmer Street; the most recent death was Monday at 8:13 p.m. in the same block.

"Detectives are aware of the close proximity to Sunday’s fatal shooting on the same block," Richmond police said in a release about Monday's death investigation. "Detectives are looking into any correlation between the two incidents and whether there is a possible drug nexus."

VCU sent an alert that on Monday, at 8:13 p.m., police received multiple calls of a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.

A person was dead when police arrived, according to the VCU alert, which said Richmond police are leading the investigation.

A suspect was last seen running west in the alley between Marshall and Clay streets, the alert said.

On Sunday, at 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the same block for a shooting, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release from Richmond police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.