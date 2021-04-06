UPDATE: RPD investigating "possible drug nexus" after two killed in pair of shootings near VCU

Richmond police are investigating a pair of shootings that killed two men a day apart in the same block of Gilmer Street, near the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.
The first fatal shooting was Sunday at 6:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Gilmer Street; the most recent death was Monday at 8:13 p.m. in the same block.
"Detectives are aware of the close proximity to Sunday’s fatal shooting on the same block," Richmond police said in a release about Monday's death investigation. "Detectives are looking into any correlation between the two incidents and whether there is a possible drug nexus."
VCU sent an alert that on Monday, at 8:13 p.m., police received multiple calls of a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.
A person was dead when police arrived, according to the VCU alert, which said Richmond police are leading the investigation.
A suspect was last seen running west in the alley between Marshall and Clay streets, the alert said.
On Sunday, at 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the same block for a shooting, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release from Richmond police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Neither victim has yet been identified.
Anyone with information on Monday's shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 814-7570; anyone with information on Sunday's incident should contact. Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD