UPDATE: Second victim identified in Ruffin Road shooting

Richmond police identified a second victim in connection with a shooting that occurred in South Richmond on Friday.

In a statement Wednesday, police said a woman named Caseymae Smith, 19, of Richmond, was shot. Detectives are trying to determine if this shooting is connected with the slaying of 22-year-old DeAndre Broidy, also of Richmond.

The first report of gunfire occurred around 2:07 p.m. near the 2200 block of Ruffin Road. At the scene, officers located one man, Broidy, suffering from a gunshot wound near the 5600 block of Warwick Road, said police.

Detectives have determined that Broidy was shot on Ruffin and attempted to transport himself to the hospital. He was taken to the hospital by first responders where he later died.

Later around 7:02 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Ruffin Road for reports of gunfire. At the scene, they found Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Police have not released information regarding possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond police at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.