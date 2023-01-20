Update: Student found with gun at Glen Allen school, police say

Rescue

07-28-1966 (cutline): Three injured on Interstate 95 Raymond D. Ashe, a member of the Ashland Rescue Squad, gives first aid to Miss Ellen Baum, 14, niece of Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Mininberg of Washington on Interstate 95 about six miles north of Ashland. Mr. and Mrs. Miniberg were pinned in the front seat of their car, which went out of control about noon yesterday in the southbound lane and crashed against an embankment. Mr. and Mrs. Mininberg were taken to Richmond Memorial Hosptial to be treated.