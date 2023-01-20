 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Student found with gun at Glen Allen school, police say

A firearm was found in the belongings of a Holman Middle School student on Friday, police said. 

Henrico County police said in a statement that the school system received an anonymous tip about the gun and alerted a school resource officer at around 11 a.m. The student was detained after a struggle with the officer, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police are not releasing the name of the student because of his age. 

He is being held at the Henrico Juvenile Detention Home on violations of possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a concealed firearm and underage possession of a firearm.

