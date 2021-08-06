UPDATE: Three shot, two fatally, during 'out of control' argument outside Chesterfield sports bar

Three people were shot, two fatally, during an "argument that got out of control" Friday outside a sports bar in Chesterfield County that involved the three victims, police said.

One person died at the scene and another at a local hospital after the 3:15 a.m. shooting at Your Place Sports Bar and Grill at 101 Wadsworth Drive, which is in a shopping center off Midlothian Turnpike near the Powhite Parkway extension. The third person struck by gunfire was undergoing surgery for a life-threatening gunshot wound, Chesterfield police said in a release.

"We are not looking for any additional suspects," Capt. Michael Breeden said in an email. He confirmed the victims were involved in the dispute.

Later Friday, Sgt. Rod Brown said investigators are "looking at the possibility" that one of the three victims is the shooter. "That person is still being investigated," he said.

The victims' names are being withheld until their relatives are notified.

Police said after officers responded to a shooting call at the bar they found the three victims in the parking lot.

Brown said the shooting stemmed from "an argument that got out of control" and alcohol consumption may have contributed to the volatile outcome.

The incident remains under investigation and police urged anyone with information to call them (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips also can be provided through the P3 app.