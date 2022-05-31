Update: Trial begins for Short Pump Middle School teacher accused of rape

A former Henrico County student sobbed through much of her hours-long testimony on Tuesday against a longtime Short Pump Middle School teacher, who is on trial facing charges of object sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Dean Lakey, 60, of Henrico County, taught physical education at Short Pump Middle School. He has been on unpaid administrative leave since April 2021 when school officials say they found out about the allegations and that Henrico police had opened an investigation into an incident from the 2016-17 school year based on a tip from Child Protective Services.

Lakey pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday, the first of what is expected to be a three-day jury trial. His attorney, Craig Cooley, said the alleged assault occurred after school hours, when Lakey would have been off campus coaching at another school.

But his former student told a jury of eight women and five men that she was sexually assaulted by Lakey in a bathroom at the middle school. She was 14 at the time, but is now an adult. The Richmond Times-Dispatch does not identify survivors of sexual assault.

The student did not tell anyone for four years, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Cotting, who is prosecuting the case. It was the victim's boyfriend's mother who reported the incident.

In opening statements, Cotting described the girl as shy and socially awkward. Even now, she can barely "say the words," Cotting said. "She's that traumatized."

Cotting described Lakey as "the king of Short Pump Middle School." He has taught and coached there for 30 years, since the school had opened. Some students referred to him as "dude man."

Cooley, likewise, described Lakey as an upstanding teacher and coach, who not only worked at the middle school but also coached various sports at Deep Run High School and the Richmond Strikers, a local soccer club.

"He's interacted with thousands and thousands of kids," Cooley said. "One accuser."

Cotting objected to Cooley's assertion. Later, she questioned a former colleague of Lakey's about dozens of complaints against the P.E. teacher for misappropriation of funds, using slurs and ridiculing students, and pushing and kicking them. Cotting said the allegations were contained in school personnel records and ranged from 1999 to 2020.

The jury did not hear that Henrico police set up a tip line after the charges in this case were made public. Cotting said in court that two other allegations of sexual assault were made against Lakey, but Henrico Circuit Court Judge L.A. Harris Jr. said unless the prosecutor could produce the victims to testify, she could not introduce those allegations.

Lakey was originally charged with one count of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor as a custodian. But Cotting dropped three of those charges before the trial began on Tuesday and amended the rape charge to object sexual battery.

The former student testified that the abuse occurred several times throughout the early part of 2017, but that her memory is most vivid of the first encounter, which she estimated occurred in March 2017 around 7 p.m. The victim said she asked Cotting to pursue charges related only to that initial encounter.

Cooley confronted the victim with inconsistent statements about the details of what occurred, where and when.

She left the witness stand in tears, her sobs echoing from the hallway outside.