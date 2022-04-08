UPDATE: Two Richmond police officers suffer serious head injuries in collision that killed woman, critically injured man

Two Richmond police officers suffered serious head injuries in a collision Thursday night that killed a 19-year-old woman and left an 18-year-old driver "fighting for his life," police Chief Gerald Smith said Friday.

The crash occurred at 10:42 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads, a block west of Richmond Highway in South Richmond. Police said the officers were responding to a call for a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, about three miles west of the collision.

Police have not determined who had the right-of-way or how fast either vehicle was going, but Smith said both vehicles — the officers were in a marked Ford Explorer and the other two were in a Buick — entered the intersection at about the same time and collided.

"They had authorization to run blue lights and sirens," Smith said of the officers, at a press conference Friday morning. Later, though, he said investigators don't know for sure that the police SUV's lights and siren were engaged.

"We are asking for help," Smith said asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has cameras in the area to contact police. "No one stayed on scene, but that doesn't mean that no one was there."

Smith said the woman, 19, was a passenger in the Buick when she was ejected. Police are notifying the next of kin.

"I don't think it's an exaggeration to say he's also fighting for his life," Smith said of the Buick's driver, an 18-year-old man.

The police SUV was knocked off the road into two poles and came to rest by a fence. Officer Richard Johnson was driving, and officer Dquan Walker was a passenger, Smith said.

They are in stable but serious condition, Smith said. Both have serious head injuries, including lacerations and one has a traumatic brain injury. The chief added that he hopes they will be released from the hospital later Friday.

"Right now, they are kind of addled," Smith said. "Once they have clear thinking, they will be interviewed."

This is the second fatal crash involving police in the region in as many weeks. Last week, Henrico police officer Trey Marshall Sutton, 24, was one of four people injured in a three-vehicle accident along U.S. 301 near the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Wilkinson Road. He died from his injuries early the next day.

"This is a traumatic incident for this community, and region as a whole, because there are so many eerie similarities to the accident in which we lost Officer Trey Sutton from Henrico," Smith said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney issued a statement Friday morning: “It was heart-wrenching to learn last night that a family has lost a loved one while another life hangs in the balance. We ask that Richmonders keep the families of those involved in this deadly accident in their thoughts and prayers, as well as the two officers who were injured.”

The department's Special Operations Division Crash Team is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Detective W. Kress by calling (804) 646-0280.