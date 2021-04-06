UPDATE: VCU student and 17-year-old slain in two shootings a day apart near Monroe Park campus

On Tuesday, apparent bloodstains could be seen on the sidewalk just below a bullet hole in the front of a house. Two more bullets had pierced the back of a car parked nearby.

"I don't feel super safe," said Paula, who lives on the block and asked that her last name not be published given her safety concerns. "I'm confused with all the differing information that I'm getting."

"I think I'll feel pretty uneasy until I get confirmation that this was isolated and targeted, instead of random," she added.

VCU sent an alert that on Monday, at 8:13 p.m., police received multiple calls of a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.

A person was dead when police arrived, according to the VCU alert, which said Richmond police are leading the investigation.

A suspect was last seen running west in the alley between Marshall and Clay streets, the alert said.

On Sunday, at 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the same block for a shooting, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release from Richmond police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The police have not publicly identified either of the two people who were killed.