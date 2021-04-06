UPDATE: VCU student and 17-year-old slain in two shootings a day apart near Monroe Park campus

Richmond police are investigating a pair of shootings that killed a 17-year-old and a VCU student one day apart in the same block of Gilmer Street, near the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.
The first fatal shooting, on Sunday at 6:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Gilmer Street, left a 17-year-old male dead. The second shooting in the same block killed a 20-year-old VCU student, Cody Austin Woodson.
"Detectives are aware of the close proximity to Sunday’s fatal shooting on the same block," Richmond police said in a news release Tuesday morning. "Detectives are looking into any correlation between the two incidents and whether there is a possible drug nexus."
At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon near the shooting scenes, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said "drugs were a factor in the first incident," specifically marijuana.
He did not assign a motive to either killing but said investigators have "a clearer view" of what happened in the first incident because of help from witnesses. No one has been charged in either death.
Residents of the block were stunned and fearing for their safety on Tuesday as they described the violent scenes: One man shot and lying on a second-floor balcony on Sunday evening, his arm dangling over the side. Another man down on the sidewalk the next night.
On Tuesday, apparent bloodstains could be seen on the sidewalk just below a bullet hole in the front of a house. Two more bullets had pierced the back of a car parked nearby.
"I don't feel super safe," said Paula, who lives on the block and asked that her last name not be published given her safety concerns. "I'm confused with all the differing information that I'm getting."
"I think I'll feel pretty uneasy until I get confirmation that this was isolated and targeted, instead of random," she added.
VCU sent an alert that on Monday, at 8:13 p.m., police received multiple calls of a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.
A person was dead when police arrived, according to the VCU alert, which said Richmond police are leading the investigation.
A suspect was last seen running west in the alley between Marshall and Clay streets, the alert said.
On Sunday, at 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the same block for a shooting, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release from Richmond police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The police have not publicly identified either of the two people who were killed.
A 23-year-old VCU student who lives in the block where the killings unfolded shared his witness account of the aftermath of Monday's shooting in an interview on Tuesday. He declined to give his name out of fear for his safety.
The student said he was inside his home Monday night playing a video game, Call of Duty: War Zone, when he heard noise outside. He thought it was someone hammering at first. He looked outside.
"I saw a body laying right there," he said of the nearby sidewalk.
On Sunday, he said he heard about six gunshots and came outside. A body was lying on the balcony of his neighbor's second-floor unit.
Anyone with information on Monday's shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 814-7570; anyone with information on Sunday's incident should contact. Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
