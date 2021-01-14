UPDATE: Wanted suspect killed after firing on Chesterfield officers after 11-hour standoff

A man was fatally shot inside his Chesterfield County home after an 11-hour standoff during which police said he fired on officers as they tried to take him into custody.
Police said they responded about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 17100 block of Lansmill Drive, in a neighborhood off Jefferson Davis Highway in southern Chesterfield, to serve a warrant on a man on a charge of violating a protective order. The suspect, later identified as Jeffrey D. Kite, 36, refused to come out of the home. A woman also was inside the home.
Police then obtained a search warrant for the residence to locate Kite, as well as additional arrest warrants for stalking and violation of a protective order.
After several hours of negotiation with officers, the woman came out of the home about 9 p.m., police said. At that point, Kite stopped communicating with police, and for the next several hours, officers "used an array of technological resources to attempt to reestablish contact with the suspect and avoid a violent encounter," authorities said.
They were unsuccessful, police said.
Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, after about 11 hours outside the home, officers entered the residence to execute the warrants. During their search of the home, officers discovered a storage area where Kite was hiding. Police said Kite immediately produced a gun and fired shots at police. Police returned fire, striking Kite. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were still at the scene for much of Thursday as they continued their investigation into the incident.
Police said they are still working to determine Kite's relationship to the woman was was inside the home.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday requested a copy of police body camera footage of the incident or an opportunity to view the recorded video clips, but police said they are not yet ready to make the video available.
"We're still reviewing all the footage - and there's a tremendous amount to review given the length of the incident and the number of people involved," the spokeswoman said.
Court records show that Kite was charged Sept. 28 on charges of assaulting a family member and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The alleged offense date was Sept. 27. Those charges are pending before a Jan. 19 grand jury.
Kite previously has been convicted in Chesterfield of possession of a controlled substance in 2018 and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute it in 2002, court records show.
Chesterfield police Chief Jeffrey Katz on Thursday morning commented on the shooting on his Twitter and Facebook accounts:
"For the second time in as many days, the [Chesterfield police] SWAT team confronted an individual who fired upon officers," Katz wrote. "The first subject ultimately allowed us to take him into custody peacefully. During this morning's incident, the subject chose to end the situation violently."
"We much prefer the first outcome, but in the fact of deadly violence, our officers performed swiftly, decisively and reasonably given the fact they were being shot at by the decedent."
On Wednesday, Chesterfield police assisted the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office in an incident in which a man fired on officers at about 1 a.m. after they responded to a residential alarm call at the gunman's home in the 3000 block of Bellson Lane. Police determined the man had set off his own alarm, left the residence and then fired on officers from an adjacent property when they arrived.
The suspect, Michael Andrew Layman, 50, was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and one count of recklessly handling a firearm.
Anyone with information about the Chesterfield incident can contact Chesterfield police (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
