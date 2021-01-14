UPDATE: Wanted suspect killed after firing on Chesterfield officers after 11-hour standoff

Police were still at the scene for much of Thursday as they continued their investigation into the incident.

Police said they are still working to determine Kite's relationship to the woman was was inside the home.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday requested a copy of police body camera footage of the incident or an opportunity to view the recorded video clips, but police said they are not yet ready to make the video available.

"We're still reviewing all the footage - and there's a tremendous amount to review given the length of the incident and the number of people involved," the spokeswoman said.

Court records show that Kite was charged Sept. 28 on charges of assaulting a family member and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The alleged offense date was Sept. 27. Those charges are pending before a Jan. 19 grand jury.

Kite previously has been convicted in Chesterfield of possession of a controlled substance in 2018 and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute it in 2002, court records show.

Chesterfield police Chief Jeffrey Katz on Thursday morning commented on the shooting on his Twitter and Facebook accounts: