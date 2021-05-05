UPDATE: Woman killed by gunfire in western Henrico identified; police looking for suspect

Henrico police have identified the woman who was shot and killed Tuesday night at an extended stay motel in western Henrico County.

Just before 9 p.m., Ashley Nicole Tolliver, 33, was found suffering gunshot wounds in the stairwell of the Extended Stay America, 6807 Paragon Place, near the intersection of West Broad Street and Glenside Drive, according to Henrico police.

A man, who is in critical condition, was also found in the stairwell, police said.

"The connection between our two victims is unknown," police said in a news release.

Detectives are seeking a suspect, Kevin K. Mitchell, a man police said is 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 170 pounds, and has a tattoo on his neck that says "Nyasia."